Deep depression to intensify into cyclonic storm over South West Bay of Bengal in next 24 hours

The deep depression over South West Bay of Bengal lay centered at about 450 km east-southeast of Chennai. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over South West Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach West Central Bay of Bengal off South Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts by 4th of this month. Thereafter it is likely to cross South Andhra Coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on 5th December. The Cyclonic storm is expected to have a maximum sustained wind speed of 80 to 90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph. Owing to the prediction, the Weather Department has issued a yellow alert for the next three days predicting widespread rains and also an orange alert warning heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Northern coastal districts of the State.