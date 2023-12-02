Manipur CM urges all outfits of region to enter peace process

@NBirenSingh

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has urged to all outfits of the region to enter the peace process. He was speaking at a ceremony, held for the leaders and cadres of United National Liberation Front (UNLF) at Kangla Fort in Imphal on Saturday (2nd December 2023).

The UNLF signed a peace agreement with the Centre and State government on 29th of last month. He further added that the signing of peace agreement has been made possible with the support, cooperation and encouragement of the people of Manipur.

The Chief Minister also urged the people to unite to rebuild a strong and united Manipur. Around 550 cadres of the insurgent group along with their family, representatives from civil society organisations and people from different sections attended the reception ceremony.