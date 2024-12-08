Storm Darragh Leaves Thousands Without Power as UK Faces Rare Red Alert

WEB DESK

In the United Kingdom, thousands of homes across the country were plunged into darkness today as Storm Darragh unleashed powerful winds and widespread disruption. The UK’s Met Office issued a rare red warning, its highest alert level, urging residents in Wales and southwest England to remain indoors. The government followed up with an emergency alert to three million people, warning of the storm’s damaging impact. Train and flight services were disrupted in the country, and several sports events were cancelled across the country due to storm Darragh.

Cardiff Airport closed its runway for today to ensure safety. Flights at other airports including Liverpool and Manchester, faced cancellations or delays throughout the day. The National Rail said services across England, Wales and Scotland likely to be affected throughout the weekend. In Ireland, around four lakh homes and businesses were without power, several flights were cancelled, and rail services were disrupted as a result of Darragh.