The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Storm Darragh Leaves Thousands Without Power as UK Faces Rare Red Alert

Dec 7, 2024

WEB DESK

In the United Kingdom, thousands of homes across the country were plunged into darkness today as Storm Darragh unleashed powerful winds and widespread disruption. The UK’s Met Office issued a rare red warning, its highest alert level, urging residents in Wales and southwest England to remain indoors. The government followed up with an emergency alert to three million people, warning of the storm’s damaging impact. Train and flight services were disrupted in the country, and several sports events were cancelled across the country due to storm Darragh.

Cardiff Airport closed its runway for today to ensure safety. Flights at other airports including Liverpool and Manchester, faced cancellations or delays throughout the day. The National Rail said services across England, Wales and Scotland likely to be affected throughout the weekend. In Ireland, around four lakh homes and businesses were without power, several flights were cancelled, and rail services were disrupted as a result of Darragh.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korean president survives impeachment vote

Dec 8, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Appeals court upholds law requiring TikTok sale or ban

Dec 7, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Voting underway in Ghana for Presidential, Parliamentary elections

Dec 7, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korean president survives impeachment vote

8 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Storm Darragh Leaves Thousands Without Power as UK Faces Rare Red Alert

7 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi’s air quality deteriorates again to the poor category, AQI at 300

7 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

SC Special Bench to Hear issue of Places of Worship 1991 Act on December 12

7 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment