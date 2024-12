AMN / WEB DESK

Lawmakers in South Korea have narrowly failed to impeach the president Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived attempt to declare martial law.

A bill to censure Yoon Suk Yeol fell three votes short of the 200 needed to pass, with many members of parliament in the ruling People Power Party (PPP) boycotting the vote.

Yoon’s declaration was quickly overturned by parliament, before his government rescinded it a few hours later in the midst of large protests.