इंडियन आवाज़     24 Aug 2023 06:57:57      انڈین آواز

Stock Market: Sensex closes 181 points at 65,250, Nifty finishes at 19,400

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The key domestic share indices ended lower in a volatile session today. The BSE Sensex closed near the 65,250 mark while the NSE Nifty finished below the 19,400 level. Both indices declined amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex lost 181 points, or 0.3 percent, to end at 65,252. The NSE Nifty also dropped 57 points, or 0.3 percent, to settle at 19,387.                      

In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index marginally added 0.1 percent and the Small-cap index rose 0.2 percent.

In the Sensex Index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of 12 companies appreciated while those of 18 declined. Asian Paints rose 1.7 percent, Infosys gained 1.2 percent and Ultra Tech Cement advanced 0.65 percent.

On the other hand, Jio Financial Services declined five percent, Reliance slumped 1.8 percent and Powergrid fell 1.3 percent.

In sectoral indices at BSE, nine sectors gained while 11 logged losses. Information Technology surged 0.63 percent. Service sector appreciated 0.56 percent and the Teck sector accelerated 0.48 percent.

On the other side, Healthcare declined 0.72 percent while Energy slipped 0.69 percent and the Metal sector fell 0.45 percent. The overall market breadth was negative as shares of 1,789 companies appreciated and 1,827 companies declined. A total of 164 shares remained unchanged. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اب بورڈ کے امتحانات سال میں دو بار ہوں گے، طلبہ کے پاس بہترین اسکور برقرار رکھنے کا آپشن ہوگا۔

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی نئے تعلیمی نظام کو مقبول بنانے کے لی ...

ملک بھر سے اور بیرونِ ملک سے مبارکباد کے پروگرام موصول ہو رہے ہیں

 چندریان-3 @isroبین الاقوامی برادری نے آج چاند کی سطح پر چندری ...

چاند پر چندریان-3 کی کامیاب سافٹ لینڈنگ کے ساتھ ہی بھارت نے تاریخ رقم کی،

اسرو سربراہ نے سائنسدانوں کی ایک نسل کا کارنامہ قرار دیا @isr ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India on Cloud nine as Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Moon Successfully

Staff Reporter India today created history and joined the Elite Space Club as Chandrayaan-3 Lands Success ...

Chandrayan-3 starts process of identifying site for safe landing on moon’s surface

WEB DESK The Chandrayan- 3 has started the process of identifying safe landing area on the surface of the m ...

@Powered By: Logicsart