Stock Market: Sensex closes 181 points at 65,250, Nifty finishes at 19,400

The key domestic share indices ended lower in a volatile session today. The BSE Sensex closed near the 65,250 mark while the NSE Nifty finished below the 19,400 level. Both indices declined amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex lost 181 points, or 0.3 percent, to end at 65,252. The NSE Nifty also dropped 57 points, or 0.3 percent, to settle at 19,387.

In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index marginally added 0.1 percent and the Small-cap index rose 0.2 percent.

In the Sensex Index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of 12 companies appreciated while those of 18 declined. Asian Paints rose 1.7 percent, Infosys gained 1.2 percent and Ultra Tech Cement advanced 0.65 percent.

On the other hand, Jio Financial Services declined five percent, Reliance slumped 1.8 percent and Powergrid fell 1.3 percent.

In sectoral indices at BSE, nine sectors gained while 11 logged losses. Information Technology surged 0.63 percent. Service sector appreciated 0.56 percent and the Teck sector accelerated 0.48 percent.

On the other side, Healthcare declined 0.72 percent while Energy slipped 0.69 percent and the Metal sector fell 0.45 percent. The overall market breadth was negative as shares of 1,789 companies appreciated and 1,827 companies declined. A total of 164 shares remained unchanged.