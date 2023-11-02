Stock Market: Overall market breadth remains positive

The key domestic indices ended half a percent up amid positive queues from the global share markets. The BSE Sensex rose around 490 points, or 0.77 percent, to close at 64,081. The NSE Nifty climbed around 144 points, or 0.76 percent, to close at 19,133.

In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index climbed 1.2 percent and the Small-cap index climbed rose 0.97 percent.

In the Sensex Index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of 28 companies appreciated while two companies declined. IndusInd Bank climbed two percent and Tata Motors rose one and a half percent. Sun Pharma gained 1.4 percent and Tata Steel added 1.3 percent.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra fell around 0.6 percent and Bajaj Finance lost 0.3 percent.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, all sectors finished in green. The realty sector jumped two and a half percent and Telecommunication climbed 2.4 percent. Utilities gained 1.8 percent and the Metal sector rose 1.7 percent.

The overall market breadth was positive, as shares of 2,312 companies appreciated while those of 1,335 declined. A total of 144 shares remained unchanged.