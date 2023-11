The Government has said that over 161 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured in the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season. The Consumer Affairs Ministry said, over nine lakh 33 thousand farmers have benefited from the procurement with a Minimum Support Price value of over 35 thousand 571 crore rupees. The Ministry said that over 108 lakh tonnes of rice has been procured to date and the major contributors are Punjab, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu.