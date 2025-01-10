The Indian Awaaz

Stock Market Jan 10: Sensex drops 241 pts, Nifty down at 23,431

Jan 11, 2025

biz desk

 Benchmark domestic equity indices continued their downslide in today’s volatile trading session. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, shed 241 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 77,379. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 fell 95 points, or 0.4 percent, to settle at 23,431.


The broader market indices at BSE witnessed selling pressure. The Mid-Cap index plummeted over 2.1 percent and the Small-Cap index plunged 2.4 percent.


In the Sensex index, 21 out of 30 companies logged losses. In the top laggards, IndusInd Bank tanked over 4.4 percent, NTPC lost more than 3.7 percent, and UltraTech Cement dropped over three and a half percent. Meanwhile, among the top gainers, TCS soared over 5.6 percent, Tech Mahindra gained over three and a half percent, and HCL Tech advanced over three percent.


In Sectoral Indices at the BSE, 17 out of 20 sectors ended in negative territory. In the top laggards, Power shed three percent, Utilities dropped over 2.8 percent, and Realty fell over two and half percent. Conversely, among the top gainers, Focused IT surged over three percent, Information Technology witnessed an uptick of over two and a half percent, and Teck gained over 2.2 percent.
The overall market breadth at the BSE was negative as shares of 3,167 companies declined and 827 advanced while 84 remain unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 15 companies hit their 52 week high while 219 hit their 52 week low.

Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 ended 2.08 per cent lower at 54,585.75, Nifty Smallcap100, on the other hand, ended with losses of 2.61 per cent at 17,645.55. Sectorally, Nifty IT was the only gainer, surging 3.44 per cent, while sectors like Media (down 3.59 per cent), Realty (down 2.77 per cent), PSU Bank (down 2.72 per cent), and Healthcare (down 2.21 per cent) faced significant declines. Metals and Financials also remained under pressure, reflecting bearish sentiment. 

