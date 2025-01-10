Major Asian markets end lower  

Major Asian indices today ended lower. Singapore’s Straits Times index tanked over one and a half percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell over 1.3 percent, Japan’s Nikkei slipped over one percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped over 0.9 percent, and South Korea’s Kospi ended 0.24 percent down.

Major European indices were trading mixed. Germany’s DAX was trading up by 0.4 percent and France’s CAC added over 0.3 percent, while London’s FTSE was trading over 0.4 down, when reports last came in.

