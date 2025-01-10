The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Major Asian markets end lower  

Jan 11, 2025

Major Asian markets end low  

  Major Asian indices today ended lower. Singapore’s Straits Times index tanked over one and a half percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell over 1.3 percent, Japan’s Nikkei slipped over one percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped over 0.9 percent, and South Korea’s Kospi ended 0.24 percent down.
Major European indices were trading mixed. Germany’s DAX was trading up by 0.4 percent and France’s CAC added over 0.3 percent, while London’s FTSE was trading over 0.4 down, when reports last came in.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Stock Market Jan 10: Sensex drops 241 pts, Nifty down at 23,431

Jan 11, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

TCS building one of the world’s largest AI-ready workforces

Jan 10, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Telangana CM invites industrialists to invest in Hyderabad

Jan 10, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

2024 was the hottest year on record: UN weather agency

11 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Stock Market Jan 10: Sensex drops 241 pts, Nifty down at 23,431

11 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Major Asian markets end lower  

11 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment

Startups growing fast even in tier 2 and tier 3 cities

11 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment