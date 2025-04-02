Lok Sabha passes Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 with 288 votes in favour, 232 against it

Staff Reporter

After a prolonged and heated debate of 12 hours, a back and forth of claims and rebuttals between the government and the Opposition, and voting on multiple questions, Lok Sabha finally passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill with 288 votes in favour and 232 against. The bill was finally cleared after a prolonged debate and several deliberations that lasted past midnight.

Replying to the marathon debate on the Waqf bill, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at the Opposition parties for calling the proposed legislation ‘unconstitutional’. He said that parties should not throw around words like ‘unconstitional’ so randomly.

Slamming the Opposition for their statements that minorities were not safe, Rijiju said that there was no place where minorities were more safe than in India.

“Some members have said that minorities are not safe in India. This statement is completely false. There is no place safer than India for minorities. I am also a minority and we all are living here without any fear and with pride,” he said.

