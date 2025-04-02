No non-Muslim will come into the Waqf, says Amit Shah during discussion on Waqf Bill

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Lok Sabha is holding discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 as reported by the Joint Parliamentary Committee. Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the bill. Participating in the debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, no non-Muslim will come into the Waqf. He said, there is no such provision to include any non-Muslim among those who manage the religious institutions. Mr Shah said, this is a huge misconception that this Bill will interfere with the religious conduct of Muslims and interfere with the property donated by them.

He said, this misconception is being spread to instil fear among minorities for their vote bank and to appease specific voter demographics. Mr Shah said, this Bill was not necessary if the then Congress Government had not amended the Bill in 2013. He said, ahead of 2014 polls, for appeasement, they gave away prime lands of Lutyens Delhi as Waqf properties. The Union Home Minister said, Law exists for justice and for the welfare of the people.

Mohibbulah of Samajwadi Party alleged that the Bill violates the fundamental rights of equality and religions. He aslo alleged that the autonomy of Waqf Board is being finished through the Bill.

Shrikant Shinde of Shiv Sena said, the legislation has been named as Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) and it will give hope to the minorities for progress. He took on opposition including Shiv Sena (UBT) over their stand on the Bill.

Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT) said he was a member of the JPC on Waqf Bill. He alleged that till the end, clause-by-clause discussions were not held in the JPC. Mr Sawant also alleged that there is a great difference between the words and actions of the Government.