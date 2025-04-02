India-Japan discuss ways to sustain secure maritime environment

The 7th India-Japan Maritime Affairs Dialogue was held in Tokyo, Japan today. During the dialogue, the two sides conferred on ways to sustain a secure maritime environment conducive to inclusive growth and global well-being. They reviewed ongoing cooperation initiatives in the maritime domain and avenues of reinforcing international and regional mechanisms for comprehensive maritime security. Both sides also agreed to strengthen their shared efforts in areas such as Maritime domain awareness, countering Illicit Maritime Activities, capability development and capacity building activities. The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (Disarmament & International Security Affairs) Muanpuii Saiawi and the Japan delegation was led by Deputy Director-General Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Kashiwabara Yutaka.

