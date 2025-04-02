Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Apr 3, 2025
India-Japan discuss ways to sustain secure maritime environment conducive for inclusive growth

The 7th India-Japan Maritime Affairs Dialogue was held in Tokyo, Japan today. During the dialogue, the two sides conferred on ways to sustain a secure maritime environment conducive to inclusive growth and global well-being. They reviewed ongoing cooperation initiatives in the maritime domain and avenues of reinforcing international and regional mechanisms for comprehensive maritime security. Both sides also agreed to strengthen their shared efforts in areas such as Maritime domain awareness, countering Illicit Maritime Activities, capability development and capacity building activities. The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (Disarmament & International Security Affairs) Muanpuii Saiawi and the Japan delegation was led by Deputy Director-General Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Kashiwabara Yutaka.

No non-Muslim will come into the Waqf, says Amit Shah during discussion on Waqf Bill

Apr 2, 2025
Why there is no provision of women & OBC in Ram Temple Trust, asks RJD MP in Lok Sabha

Apr 2, 2025
INDIA Bloc Unites Against Waqf Bill, Vows to Vote Against it in Parliament

Apr 2, 2025

DMK will protect the Muslims of Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin

3 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
President Murmu to visit Portugal & Slovakia from 7th April

3 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
3 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
No non-Muslim will come into the Waqf, says Amit Shah during discussion on Waqf Bill

2 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
