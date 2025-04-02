Air Force fighter jet crashes in Gujarat, pilot injured

AMN

A fighter aircraft of the Air Force IAF crashed in Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Wednesday, injuring one pilot. The Jaguar aircraft broke into pieces and the debris could be seen burning in a video from after the crash.

According to reports another pilot aboard the fighter jet is missing. “The aircraft caught fire after the crash landing. Police and firefighters have rushed to the spot and started searching for the missing pilot,” District SP Premsukh Delu was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Information about the crash was first received at around 9:50 pm, after which a team reached the accident site.

No locals were injured in the incident, officials said, adding that a major accident was averted as the plane crashed in an open field.

#BREAKING: Tragic news from Jamnagar, Gujarat. A Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed during a routine sortie, 12 kms away from Jamnagar city. While one pilot ejected safely, a trainee pilot has been killed in the crash. The body has been found by the villagers. pic.twitter.com/yGRefVVyQR — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 2, 2025