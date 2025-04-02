Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Air Force fighter jet crashes in Gujarat, pilot injured

Apr 3, 2025

AMN

A fighter aircraft of the Air Force IAF crashed in Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Wednesday, injuring one pilot. The Jaguar aircraft broke into pieces and the debris could be seen burning in a video from after the crash.

According to reports another pilot aboard the fighter jet is missing. “The aircraft caught fire after the crash landing. Police and firefighters have rushed to the spot and started searching for the missing pilot,” District SP Premsukh Delu was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Information about the crash was first received at around 9:50 pm, after which a team reached the accident site.

No locals were injured in the incident, officials said, adding that a major accident was averted as the plane crashed in an open field.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

India-Japan discuss ways to sustain secure maritime environment

Apr 3, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

No non-Muslim will come into the Waqf, says Amit Shah during discussion on Waqf Bill

Apr 2, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Why there is no provision of women & OBC in Ram Temple Trust, asks RJD MP in Lok Sabha

Apr 2, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Trump Tariff Announcement: Trump announces 26% ‘discounted’ reciprocal tariffs on India

3 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Lok Sabha passes Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 with 288 votes in favour, 232 against it

3 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मु 7 अप्रैल को पुर्तगाल और स्लोवाकिया की यात्रा पर होंगी रवाना

3 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

अमेरिकी टैरिफ पर फैसले से पहले हरे निशान में बंद शेयर बाजार, सेंसेक्स 592 अंक चढ़ा

3 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!