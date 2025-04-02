Major Asian markets end with mixed trends

Major Asian stocks closed mixed today. South Korea’s Kospi dropped over 0.6 percent, Singapore’s Strait Times index slipped 0.37 percent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended flat. Conversely, Japan’s Nikkei added over 0.2 percent, and China’s Shanghai Composite index ended nearly flat, with positive bias. Major European indices were trading in negative territory. Germany’s DAX fell 1.4 per cent, London’s FTSE 100 declined over 0.7 per cent, and France’s CAC 40 was trading around 0.7 per cent down, when reports last came in.

