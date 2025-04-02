Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Major Asian markets end with mixed trends

Apr 2, 2025
Major Asian markets end with mixed trends

 Major Asian stocks closed mixed today. South Korea’s Kospi dropped over 0.6 percent, Singapore’s Strait Times index slipped 0.37 percent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended flat. Conversely, Japan’s Nikkei added over 0.2 percent, and China’s Shanghai Composite index ended nearly flat, with positive bias. Major European indices were trading in negative territory. Germany’s DAX fell 1.4 per cent, London’s FTSE 100 declined over 0.7 per cent, and France’s CAC 40 was trading around 0.7 per cent down, when reports last came in.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Poonam Gupta appointed as new Dy Governor of RBI

Apr 2, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Oil prices down amid reciprocal tariff to be announced by US

Apr 2, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Stock market April 02: Sensex adds 593pts, Nifty settles at 23,332; all sectors in green

Apr 2, 2025

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ REGIONAL AWAAZ

DMK will protect the Muslims of Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin

3 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

President Murmu to visit Portugal & Slovakia from 7th April

3 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

India-Japan discuss ways to sustain secure maritime environment

3 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

No non-Muslim will come into the Waqf, says Amit Shah during discussion on Waqf Bill

2 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!