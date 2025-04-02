Poonam Gupta appointed as new Dy Governor of RBI

AMN / WEB DESK

Ahead of the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled from 7th to 9th of this month, the government has approved the appointment of Poonam Gupta as the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. She will succeed Micheal Debabrata Patra, who demitted office in January this year.

According to an official note, the Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved Ms. Gupta’s appointment for a period of three years from the date of joining or until further order, whichever is earlier.

Currently, Ms. Gupta serves as the Director General of the New Delhi based National Council of Applied Economic Research, which is India’s largest economic policy think tank. She is also a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and Convener of the Advisory Council to the 16th Finance Commission.

Gupta holds a Master’s degree and PhD in Economics from University of Maryland, USA, and a Master’s degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi.