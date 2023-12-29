इंडियन आवाज़     29 Dec 2023 01:54:41      انڈین آواز

Stock Market Dec 28: Sensex up 702 points, Nifty to close at 21,655

The Indian equity market is posed to end the year in green for the eighth time in a row, despite headwinds such as rising interest rates, banks collapse in the US, geopolitical crisis emerging from two ongoing wars, rising crude prices, and a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

 The Sensex gained 372 points, or half a percent, to finish at 72,410. The Nifty also rose 124 points, or half a percent to close at 21,779.

In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-cap index gained 0.66 percent and the Small-cap index climbed 0.23 percent.

 In the Sensex index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of 24 companies appreciated while those of 6 companies declined. M & M surged 2.8 percent, NTPC rose 2.6 percent and Power Grid gained 2.1 percent.

On the other hand, L & T declined 0.7 percent, WIPRO lost 0.3 percent and Ultra Cement slided 0.2 percent. 

In sectoral indices at the BSE, 18 sectors logged gains while 2 sectors declined. Oil & Gas sector rose 2.45 percent, Energy sector climbed 2.18 percent and Metal sector gained 1.60 percent. 

On the other side, IT sector fell 0.22 percent and Industrials sector slipped 0.13 percent.

The overall market breadth was Negative, as the shares of 1,815 companies appreciated while those of 1,973 declined. A total of 132 companies remained unchanged.

