Centre increases rate of interest on 2 small savings schemes for January-March 2024

The Central government has increased the rate of interest on two small savings schemes for January-March 2024 quarter by up to 20 basis points.

As per a notification by the Finance Ministry, the rate of interest on the Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme has been raised by 20 basis points to 8.2 percent from 8 percent.

Further, interest on the three-year time deposit has been increased by 10 basis points to 7.1 percent from 7.0 percent.

All other small savings schemes will continue to offer the same rate of interest as they did in October-December quarter.