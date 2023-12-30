FM Highlights Financial Literacy and Development Goals at A.M Jain College

AMN / CHENNAIN

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had an interactive session with the students of A.M Jain college, on the theme of “Transforming India to the New Decade” in Chennai Friday. In response to a question, she emphasized the critical importance of instilling financial literacy at an early stage of education.



To the question on defence spending in India, she said that the export of defence products marks a significant milestone of 20,000 crore rupees. She also mentioned that the collaboration between defence units and the MSME sector signals a boost in quality defence-related production. She also encouraged the youth to engage in politics which can pave the way for India’s comprehensive development by 2047.



She said that the Prime Minister’s vision aims for India to achieve developed nation status by 2047. However, with unified efforts, there is potential to reach this goal even earlier, possibly by 2037. FM Sitharaman said, collaboration and concerted work can expedite our journey towards becoming a developed nation.



Later in the evening, Finance Minister attended the 70th annual art festival of Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai.