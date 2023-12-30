PM SVANidhi Scheme empowered street vendors, especially women: Hardeep Singh Puri

AMN

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri has said that the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme has benefitted over 57 lakh street vendors across the country. He added that 45 percent of beneficiaries of the scheme are women and 72 percent belong to marginalised sections.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of National Street Food Festival 2023 in New Delhi Yesterday, Mr. Puri said that over 80 lakh loans have been sanctioned and 76 lakh 22 thousand loans worth 10 thousand 58 crores rupees have been disbursed under the scheme.



Addressing the event, Mr. Puri highlighted the role of the PM SVANidhi Scheme in the empowerment of street vendors. He stated that the scheme was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic and has become a beacon of hope for many. The Minister added that over the past two years, it has disbursed substantial loans, facilitated digital transactions, and even opened doors to food delivery platforms. Mr. Puri remarked that the scheme has not only provided financial assistance but has also expanded the market reach for the country’s street vendors.



The street food festival is being organized by the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) till the 31st of this month at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The three-day food festival aims to provide recognition to street foods and vendors. According to the NASVI, more than 80 stalls have been set up at the stadium serving a variety of dishes from all over the country. People can visit the food festival from 12 noon to 10 PM with a ticket, costing 130 rupees.