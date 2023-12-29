Piyush Goyal Emphasizes Paper Industry’s Role in Circular Economy

l

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal has said that the paper industry will continue to prosper as the country grows economically.



Addressing the 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Paper Traders Associations in India (FPTA) in New Delhi Thursday, Mr Goyal said that the recyclable and sustainable nature of paper makes it a vital component of the circular economy.



Recognizing the significance of the paper industry, the Minister highlighted its integral role as a carrier of knowledge, history, literature, and an essential medium in everyday life. He noted that in the digital era, paper continues to hold a prominent position, offering accessibility and serving multifaceted purposes including communication, branding, packaging, and much more.



Mr Goyal said that the Government is doing more for the world of business and expanding the economy.



Underlining the need for competitive quality and service, the Minister outlined a strategic pathway for the industry, emphasizing the importance of integrated mills, economies of scale, and fostering innovation.



He stressed sustainability as a crucial factor, encouraging the industry to focus on paper manufacturing from recycled materials and ensuring the ecological balance through responsible practices.