Fisheries Department officials said the arrested fishermen and the two trawlers were taken to the Sri Lankan Navy Port at Mannar

AMN

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 14 fishermen from Thangachimadam and Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu while they were fishing in the Palk Bay.

According to reports, over 425 boats received tokens from the Fisheries Department on Tuesday (December 3, 2024), and several fishermen ventured into the sea from Rameswaram jetty.