India, Vietnam Hold Third Security Dialogue to Boost Strategic Partnership

AMN

India and Vietnam today exchanged views on global and regional security and implementation of aspects of the Action Plan for the India – Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The Third India-Vietnam Security Dialogue was held in Ha Noi, Vietnam. It was co-chaired by Deputy National Security Adviser, Pavan Kapoor, and Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Public Security, Lt. Gen. Pham The Tung.

They discussed strengthening cooperation in areas such as countering terrorism, combating organized crime, and sharing information between law enforcement agencies. Both sides agreed to deepen collaboration on economic dimensions of security and emerging technologies, including cyber-crime. They also discussed strengthening training and capacity-building cooperation, including in UN Peacekeeping.

The Deputy NSA also called on Vietnam’s Minister of Public Security, General Luong Tam Quang and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bui Thanh Son.

The bilateral security dialogue is held biennially under the MoU for cooperation between the National Security Council Secretariat of India and the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam signed in 2016.