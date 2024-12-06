7.0 earthquake hits California, temporarily forcing tsunami warning

In the United States, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7 on the Richter scale shook parts of Northern California, temporarily forcing a tsunami warning that led to evacuations in some coastal areas.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the notable quake struck an offshore area about 100 km northwest of Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County in Northern California with a population of more than a thousand yesterday.

At least 5.3 million people in California were under a tsunami warning issued by the US National Weather Service (NWS) minutes after the earthquake struck. The tsunami warning, which extended from the Oregon state line down to the San Francisco Bay Area, was later cancelled by NWS, saying, no destructive tsunami has been recorded. About a dozen smaller aftershocks took place in Northern California, but there were no immediate reports of damage.