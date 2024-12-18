Sri Lanka to offer visa-free travel to Indian nationals from Jan 2025

WEB DESK

Indians will be among the nationals from 39 countries – who will have free visas to travel to Sri Lanka from January 2025. This was announced by the visiting Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath during an interaction organised by the India Foundation in New Delhi. He said, a parliamentary gazette notification will be made next January, where Sri Lanka will give free visas to 39 countries, including India. He also expressed hope that India will give the same facility to the Sri Lankans.

The Sri Lankan foreign minister added that the historical evolution, of cultural bonds with economic activities, is the foundation on which the bilateral relationship will grow. The largest number of tourists in Sri Lanka is from India, he added.

Vijitha Herath is part of the delegation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who arrived in India for a state visit lasting three days, 15-17 December.