The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka to offer visa-free travel to Indian nationals from Jan 2025

Dec 18, 2024

WEB DESK

Indians will be among the nationals from 39 countries – who will have free visas to travel to Sri Lanka from January 2025. This was announced by the visiting Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath during an interaction organised by the India Foundation in New Delhi. He said, a parliamentary gazette notification will be made next January, where Sri Lanka will give free visas to 39 countries, including India. He also expressed hope that India will give the same facility to the Sri Lankans.

The Sri Lankan foreign minister added that the historical evolution, of cultural bonds with economic activities, is the foundation on which the bilateral relationship will grow. The largest number of tourists in Sri Lanka is from India, he added.
Vijitha Herath is part of the delegation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who arrived in India for a state visit lasting three days, 15-17 December.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Vanuatu, 14 dead & over 200 injured

Dec 18, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ex Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe welcomes Indo-Lanka joint statement

Dec 18, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka’s economy grows 5.5% in Q3 2024, marking rebound from crisis

Dec 18, 2024

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

SEBI tightens norms for investment advisors in proposed amendments

18 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

Parliament witnesses chaos over Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr B R Ambedkar

18 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Vanuatu, 14 dead & over 200 injured

18 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ex Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe welcomes Indo-Lanka joint statement

18 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment