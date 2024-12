WEB DESK

Bhaktapur Mahotsav, which started on December 13, witnessed lakhs of footfall in the last five days. The purpose of the festival was to introduce the world to Bhaktapur’s unique and historic art, culture, festival and way of life. Bhaktapur is a district in Kathmandu Valley that has UNESCO heritage sites such as Bhaktapur Durbar Square and Changu Narayan temple in its perimeter.