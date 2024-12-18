French Prez Macron thanks PM Modi for India’s support after Cyclone Chido hit Mayotte

WEB DESK

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after India extended its support in the aftermath of Cyclone Chido, a devastating storm that struck the French archipelago of Mayotte on Saturday. Prime Minister Modi had earlier conveyed his condolences, stating, “Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte.” He added that under President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership, France will overcome this tragedy with resilience and resolve. He further said that India stands in solidarity with France and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Responding to PM Modi’s message, President Macron thanked him on social media. Cyclone Chido, a Category 4 storm, wreaked havoc as it swept through the southwestern Indian Ocean over the weekend. According to Meteo-France, Cyclone Chido was the strongest storm to hit Mayotte in more than 90 years.