इंडियन आवाज़     13 Nov 2022 09:35:52      انڈین آواز

Sri Lanka to host U-19 Men’s T-20 World Cup 2024

Published On:

AMN

International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the venue for Under-19 Men’s and Women’s T-20 World cup.

In a media release, ICC said the 2024 Under -19 men’s T-20 World Cup will be hosted by Sri Lanka while the 2026 edition will be staged in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The 2025 Under -19 women’s T20 World Cup will be held in Malaysia and Thailand, and 2027 Under -19 women’s event will be jointly hosted by Bangladesh and Nepal.

ICC said the hosts are selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden.

ICC also declared the qualification pathway for the 10-team 2024 women’s T20 World Cup. Eight teams will qualify for the event automatically comprising the top three teams from each group from 2023, T20 World Cup.

The remaining two teams will be identified through the 10-team ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier.

The qualification pathway for the 14-team men’s World Cup 2027 was also decided with ten teams gaining automatic qualification. The remaining four teams will qualify via the ICC CWC Global Qualifier.

