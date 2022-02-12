FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Feb 2022 05:40:48      انڈین آواز

Sri Lanka takes emergency measures to avoid food crisis

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lanka has taken emergency measures to meet its imminent food crisis. Recently, Sri Lankan Commerce Ministry signed an agreement with its Myanmar’s counterpart for import of rice to augment its food stock.

Myanmar would export Sri Lanka up to ten lakh metric tonnes of white rice and fifty thousand metric tonnes of poached rice under the terms of the agreement.

Senior Sri Lankan ministers recently warned the Parliament of a rising food crisis, with rice harvests due in March 2022 projected to be drastically lower after farmers abandoned more than 30% of agricultural land last year due to an agrochemical import ban.

Earlier authorities in Colombo tried to impose rationing of essential goods, but the move was found unpopular and later removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Hockey India express disappointment over Netherlands pulling out of FIH Pro League matches in India

 Harpal Singh Bedi /  New Delhi, 10 February : Hockey India on  Thursday   expressed  disappointment ov ...

Indian  players excited about the DGC Open

 Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 10 February : Top  Indian professionals will be seen in a ...

‘Davis Cup Fan Lounge’ to be  launched on Thursday

Harpal  Singh Bedi New Delhi, 09 February;  All India Tennis Association (AITA)  on Wed ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart