Sri Lanka takes emergency measures to avoid food crisis

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lanka has taken emergency measures to meet its imminent food crisis. Recently, Sri Lankan Commerce Ministry signed an agreement with its Myanmar’s counterpart for import of rice to augment its food stock.

Myanmar would export Sri Lanka up to ten lakh metric tonnes of white rice and fifty thousand metric tonnes of poached rice under the terms of the agreement.

Senior Sri Lankan ministers recently warned the Parliament of a rising food crisis, with rice harvests due in March 2022 projected to be drastically lower after farmers abandoned more than 30% of agricultural land last year due to an agrochemical import ban.

Earlier authorities in Colombo tried to impose rationing of essential goods, but the move was found unpopular and later removed.