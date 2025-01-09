Sri Lanka President launches National Initiative for R&D Commercialization

WEB DESK

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake launched a National Initiative for R&D Commercialization. The initiative aims to transform research into value-added products, fostering economic growth and social progress.

Speaking at the launch event at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday, Mr Dissanayake emphasized innovation as a cornerstone for Sri Lanka’s global market competitiveness.

Highlighting innovation’s role in alleviating poverty, President Dissanayake called for a shift from traditional industries toward technology-driven growth to secure a sustainable economic future.

The President launched the website for the program designed to streamline commercialization efforts and support grassroots-level innovators. He acknowledged Sri Lanka’s historic underinvestment in research which is at 0.12 per cent of GDP and stressed the need for a robust innovation framework.

The initiative will be chaired by Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and Prof. Gomika Udugamasooriya. It includes experts from diverse fields to ensure an interdisciplinary approach. Immediate priorities include converting completed research into market-ready products and leveraging increased investor interest in Sri Lanka.