The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: 4 dead, 15 injured as gas cylinder explodes in ambulance

Jan 9, 2025

WEB DESK

In Bangladesh, four persons were killed and 15 others injured as a gas cylinder in an ambulance exploded following a collision with a bus in Savar on the Dhaka-Aricha highway today. The fire broke out due to the explosion engulfing two buses. The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Police said the death toll may rise further.

The Savar Fire Service have brought the fire under control. Traffic on the Dhaka-Aricha highway remained suspended for several hours due to the accident.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

10 arrested Indian fishermen taken by Lankan Navy for further questioning

Jan 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

2nd shipment of 27,000 tons of rice from India to arrive in Bangladesh

Jan 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: 5 killed in California wildfires

Jan 9, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

10 arrested Indian fishermen taken by Lankan Navy for further questioning

9 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

2nd shipment of 27,000 tons of rice from India to arrive in Bangladesh

9 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: 5 killed in California wildfires

9 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Egypt announces new archaeological discoveries near Luxor

9 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment