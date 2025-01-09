Bangladesh: 4 dead, 15 injured as gas cylinder explodes in ambulance

WEB DESK

In Bangladesh, four persons were killed and 15 others injured as a gas cylinder in an ambulance exploded following a collision with a bus in Savar on the Dhaka-Aricha highway today. The fire broke out due to the explosion engulfing two buses. The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Police said the death toll may rise further.

The Savar Fire Service have brought the fire under control. Traffic on the Dhaka-Aricha highway remained suspended for several hours due to the accident.