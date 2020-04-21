Sri Lanka observes first anniversary of Easter Sunday attacks

WEB DESK

Sri Lanka is observing first anniversary of Easter Sunday attacks though no public events have been planned in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Over 270 people including dozens of foreigners were killed on this day when suicide bombers carried out coordinated attacks on three high end hotels in Colombo and three churches across the country.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the Archbishop of Colombo, has called on the nation to observe a two-minute silence at 8.45 AM and appealed for all places of worship to ring bells in remembrance of the victims of the bombings.

He said that people can join the remembrance programmes broadcast on television without any direct participation because of COVID.

Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said the attack could have been easily prevented since the intelligence service of a friendly country had provided detailed and accurate information regarding an impending attack. He also requested all Sri Lankans to remember the victims of the April 21st attacks in accordance with their own faiths.

Mr Rajapaksa said Sri Lankans are no strangers to suicide bombings, however, the April 21st bombings differed from what Sri Lankans had experienced during the 30-year war against separation.

The attacks were carried out by a local Islamic fundamentalist group though ISIS had also claimed the responsibility.