Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 6,25,000 PEOPLE RECOVERED
Sydney beaches reopen as Australian cases fall
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,65,257 worldwide
Coronavirus: Europe begins easing restrictions

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Apr 2020 07:56:49      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sri Lanka observes first anniversary of Easter Sunday attacks

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Sri Lanka is observing first anniversary of Easter Sunday attacks though no public events have been planned in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Over 270 people including dozens of foreigners were killed on this day when suicide bombers carried out coordinated attacks on three high end hotels in Colombo and three churches across the country.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the Archbishop of Colombo, has called on the nation to observe a two-minute silence at 8.45 AM and appealed for all places of worship to ring bells in remembrance of the victims of the bombings.

He said that people can join the remembrance programmes broadcast on television without any direct participation because of COVID.

Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said the attack could have been easily prevented since the intelligence service of a friendly country had provided detailed and accurate information regarding an impending attack. He also requested all Sri Lankans to remember the victims of the April 21st attacks in accordance with their own faiths.

Mr Rajapaksa said Sri Lankans are no strangers to suicide bombings, however, the April 21st bombings differed from what Sri Lankans had experienced during the 30-year war against separation.

The attacks were carried out by a local Islamic fundamentalist group though ISIS had also claimed the responsibility.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!