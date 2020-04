WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump yesterday appointed Indian-American Sudarsanam Babu to country’s top science board.

Babu, who is from the prestigious Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), has been appointed as a member of the National Science Board for a six-year term, said the White House.

Babu would be the third Indian American in this prestigious board. The other two being Sethuraman Panchanathan from the Arizona State University and Suresh V Garimella from University of Vermont.