Mexico, US agree to extend restrictions on non-essential travel by another 30 days

WEB DESK

Mexico and the United States yesterday agreed to extend restrictions on non-essential travel across their border by another 30 days, said Mexico’s Foreign Ministry.

The move covers ‘all non-essential land traffic’ on the common border after reviewing the development of the spread of COVID-19 in both the countries, said the Ministry said in a statement. The measures first went into effect on March 21st.

US President Donald Trump said, the move was necessary to prevent the spread of the infection to border agents, migrants and to the public at large. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later said, trade between the two countries would continue.