India, Afghanistan will combat COVID-19 together: PM Modi

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, India and Afghanistan share a special friendship, based on ties of history, geography, and culture.

Responding to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, who thanked India for providing medial and other support, Mr. Modi said, for long, the two countries have fought jointly against the scourge of terrorism and they will similarly combat COVID-19 together, with solidarity and shared resolve.

Earlier, Afghanistan President thanked Prime Minister Modi for providing 500K tablets of hydroxychloroquine, 100K tablets of paracetamol, and 75,000 metric tons of wheat.