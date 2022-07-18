FreeCurrencyRates.com

19 Jul 2022

Sri Lanka: Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe declares fresh state of emergency

In Sri Lanka, according to a government notice released yesterday, acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a fresh state of emergency. An Extraordinary Gazette has been issued declaring a State of Emergency across the island with effect from today. According to the gazette, the public emergency in Sri Lanka has been declared in the interests of public security, the protection of public order, and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community.

Earlier, Mr. Wickremesinghe had also announced the State of Emergency last week, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country to escape a popular uprising against his government. However, it was unclear whether that order had been withdrawn or had lapsed, or whether Mr Wickremesinghe had reissued the order in his capacity as acting President.

Sri Lanka’s leaders have issued imposed a state of emergency several times since April. Local media reports, that the country’s commercial capital Colombo remained calm this morning, with traffic and pedestrians out on the streets.

