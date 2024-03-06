Sports Ministry revokes suspension of Paralympic Committee of India with immediate effect

AMN

The Sports Ministry has revoked the suspension of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) with immediate effect. Conveying the reasons for its decision, the Sports Ministry said in a letter to the Paralympic Committee of India that the main ground for suspension is being addressed and PCI will be hosting the 2024 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup from 6th March to 15 March, 2024 at New Delhi.

The Ministry in February this year, had suspended the government recognition of PCI due to delay in holding the election after the expiry of the term of the executive committee of PCI and non-compliance with its guidelines.