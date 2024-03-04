Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa beats compatriot Vidit Gujrathi in Prague Masters Chess

@FIDE_chess

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated compatriot Vidit Gujrathi in the fifth round of Prague Masters Chess in the Czech Republic. In the other match, D. Gukesh went down against the Czech Republic’s David Navara. Praggnanandhaa shares the fourth spot with Navara and Gukesh with four rounds to play.

In the Challengers section, Grandmaster R. Vaishali went down to Erwin L’Ami of Holland. The Prague Chess Festival is taking place from February 27 to March 7 at the Don Giovanni Hotel.