FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Mar 2024 12:47:43      انڈین آواز

Paris Olympics Hockey: India,in tough pool B, to open its campaign against  New Zealand on July 27

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi

India who will start its campaign at the Paris  Olympics on July 27 against New Zealand is placed in very tough pool B, as per the Olympic grouping and  schedule released by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday.
India, fourth in the FIH rankings, are in Pool B in the tournament with reigning Olympic champions Belgium (world No. 2), Australia (world No. 5),Argentina (world No. 7), New Zealand (world No. 10) and Ireland (world No. 12). Both Argentina and Australia are former Olympic champions.
 Record   Eight- time Olympic champion India (men) who secured its Paris berth by winning the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games, will face defending champions Belgium on August 1 and Tokyo 2020 silver medalists Australia the next day.
 India finished with a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020. It was India’s first Olympic medal in hockey after a 41-year gap.
Meanwhile, world No. 1 Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, South Africa and hosts France make up Pool A of the 12-team  hockey tournament at the Olympics.
Teams will play each other once in the group stage and the top four from each pool will progress to the quarter-finals. The Paris Olympics hockey medal round matches are scheduled for August 8.
The Indian women’s team won’t feature at the  Olympics after failing to secure a berth at the qualifying tournament in Ranchi.

Paris Olympics: Indian team scheduleDate                                 Match                        Time                            VenueJuly 27,                 India vs New Zealand    9:00 PM IST        All Matches at Stade Yves-du-Manoir, ParisJuly 29,              India vs Argentina            4:15 PM IST July 30,               India vs Ireland                  4:45 PM IST August 1,       India vs Belgium                1:30 PM IST August 2,          India vs Australia           4:45 PM IST   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart