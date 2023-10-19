इंडियन आवाज़     19 Oct 2023 07:20:30      انڈین آواز

Sports Ministry approves list of 303 sportspersons for participation in Asian Para Games

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has approved a list of 303 sportspersons across 17 sporting disciplines for participation in the upcoming Asian Para Games in China. The ministry also cleared a total of 143 coaches, escorts, officials and support staff to be part of the Asian Para Games contingent.

The athletes’ list comprises of 191 male and 112 female athletes, with the largest contingent of 123 athletes being cleared for Athletics events.

A total of 190 athletes in 13 sporting events participated in the last edition of the Asian Para Games in 2018. India returned with a total of 72 medals including 15 Gold.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

یو این چیف اور اداروں کی غزہ کے ہسپتال پر ہلاکت خیز حملے کی مذمت UN

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش  نے کہا کہ وہ غزہ ...

UN: پاکستان میں مزید 15 لاکھ افراد کے بے روزگار ہونے کا امکان

کووڈ۔19 وبا، 2022 کے سیلاب اور حالیہ اقتصادی بحران کے باعث پاکس ...

اسرائیل اور فلسطین کے حماس کے درمیان جنگ کا گیارہواں دن

اسرائیل اور فلسطین کے حماس کے درمیان جنگ کا آج گیارہواں دن ہے ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

PM Modi reviews progress of Gaganyaan Mission

Calls upon scientists to aim for Indian Space Station by 2035 and sending astronauts to Moon by 2040 Ad ...

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

@Powered By: Logicsart