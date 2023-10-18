ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup: Netherlands beats South Africa by 38 runs

AMN

In a major upset in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, the Netherlands defeated South Africa by 38 runs at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh last night. The match was reduced to 43-overs-a-side after rain delayed the start of the game. Chasing the target of 246 runs set by the Netherlands, South Africa were all out for 207 in 42.5 overs. For the Netherlands, Logan van Beek claimed 3 wickets. Earlier, put into bat, the Netherlands posted 245 for 8 in 43 overs. For the Netherlands, Scott Edwards was the highest scorer who remained not out at 78 off 69 balls.

Today, New Zealand will take on Afghanistan at M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The match will start at 2 PM.

New Zealand shares the top of the points table with India with six points from 3 matches, while Afghanistan has succeeded in only one of its three matches.