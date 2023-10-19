Delhi Capitals retained 15 players, including 5 overseas players ahead of WPL 2024 Auction

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Oct 2023 10:16:42      انڈین آواز

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals on Thursday announced that it has retained 15 players, including 5 overseas players and released three ahead of the Women’s Premier League auction which is set to be held later this year. Wicketkeeper-batter Aparna Mondal, opener Jasia Akhter, and American fast bowling all-rounder Tara Norris have been released from the squad ahead of the auction. According to Head Coach Jonathan Batty “It wasn’t an easy decision at all for us to let go of these players. They were all a crucial part of our very memorable inaugural season, and I wish them all the very best. We’ve got a solid squad in place, and will aim to make it more complete at the upcoming auction.” “The franchise organised a couple of off-season camps over the last few months, which has allowed us as a coaching group to have a look at the available talent, and also assess the physical condition and skills of our existing players. We’re hoping for a successful auction going into the new season.” opined assistant coach Hemlata Kala ,Delhi Capitals reached the final of the inaugural Women’s Premier League, losing to Mumbai Indians in the title clash. Retained Players:Overseas : Meg Lanning (C), Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Laura Harris.Indian : Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniyaa Bhatia, Minnu Mani, Sneha Deepthi, Titas Sadhu.HSB

