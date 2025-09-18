The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy Becomes World No.1 Bowler In T20I

Sep 18, 2025

Last Updated on September 18, 2025 12:10 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy Becomes World No.1 Bowler In T20I

Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has become the World No one bowler in the ICC T20 international rankings. The 34-year-old became the third Indian bowler to achieve this feat, after Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi. India’s Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have also moved up the rankings. Patel is now at the 12th spot while the Kuldeep Yadav is now at the 16th spot, rising seven spots from his 23rd slot.

Chakaravarthy has shown his class with a string of strong performances that has helped him overtake New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy at the top of the T20I bowling rankings.

Related Post

SPORTS

8 Indian Shooters Qualify for ISSF World Cup Final 2025 in Doha

Sep 18, 2025
SPORTS

Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for 2025 World Athletics Championships Men’s Javelin Final

Sep 18, 2025
SPORTS

India Beat Australia by 102 Runs in 2nd Women’s ODI, Series Level at 1-1

Sep 18, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

8 Indian Shooters Qualify for ISSF World Cup Final 2025 in Doha

18 September 2025 12:14 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for 2025 World Athletics Championships Men’s Javelin Final

18 September 2025 12:13 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India Beat Australia by 102 Runs in 2nd Women’s ODI, Series Level at 1-1

18 September 2025 12:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy Becomes World No.1 Bowler In T20I

18 September 2025 12:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments