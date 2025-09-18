Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy Becomes World No.1 Bowler In T20I

Last Updated on September 18, 2025 12:10 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has become the World No one bowler in the ICC T20 international rankings. The 34-year-old became the third Indian bowler to achieve this feat, after Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi. India’s Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have also moved up the rankings. Patel is now at the 12th spot while the Kuldeep Yadav is now at the 16th spot, rising seven spots from his 23rd slot.

Chakaravarthy has shown his class with a string of strong performances that has helped him overtake New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy at the top of the T20I bowling rankings.