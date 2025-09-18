India Beat Australia by 102 Runs in 2nd Women’s ODI, Series Level at 1-1

Last Updated on September 18, 2025 12:11 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

In Women’s cricket, India defeated Australia by 102 runs in second ODI in Chandigarh this evening. Chasing the target of 293 set by India, Australia were bundled out in 40.5 overs scoring 190 runs. With this India leveled the three-match series 1-1.

Earlier, India lost all wickets in 49.5 overs scoring 292 runs which is also the second-highest total ever scored against the Aussies. Smriti Mandhana scored 117 runs in 91 balls. Smriti scored her century in just 77 deliveries, the second-fastest ton by an Indian woman in ODIs. The third and final match of the series will be played in Delhi on 20th of this month.

This series holds significant importance for both teams as they gear up for the upcoming ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, which kicks off on 30th of this month co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.