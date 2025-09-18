Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for 2025 World Athletics Championships Men’s Javelin Final

Last Updated on September 18, 2025 12:13 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

India’s star javelin thrower and defending champion Neeraj Chopra has qualified for World Athletics Championships 2025 final today with his first attempt of 84.85 meters. Another Indian player Sachin Yadav, also secured place in 12 finalists with a best throw of 83.67 meters.

Olympic champion and Pakistani player Arshad Nadeem, who defeated Neeraj in the Paris Olympics 2024, also booked his spot in the final. Other javelin heavyweights like Grenada’s Anderson Peters, Germany’s Julius Weber and Kenya’s Julius Yego have also qualified, ensuring a blockbuster finale.

Neeraj is aiming to become the third male javelin thrower in history to defend the World Championships gold title which he clinched in the 2023 edition in Budapest.

At the last edition of the World Championships in Budapest, Neeraj Chopra created history by becoming India’s first world champion in athletics with a throw of 88.17 meters. Arshad Nadeem took silver with 87.82 meters.