8 Indian Shooters Qualify for ISSF World Cup Final 2025 in Doha

Sep 18, 2025

Eight Indian shooters have secured their places in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final 2025. The event scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar from 4th December of this year. Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, is the only Indian shooter to have made the cut in two events, the women’s 10 meter air pistol and the women’s 25 meter pistol event. Suruchi Singh, Olympian Esha Singh, former world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Olympian Arjun Babuta, Kaur Samra, Olympian Vijayveer Sidhu, and Simranpreet Kaur Brar also secured their spots.

