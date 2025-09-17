Smriti Mandhana reclaims No. 1 spot in ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings

Last Updated on September 17, 2025 12:03 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC Women’s Cricket ODI batting rankings. The opening batter dethroned England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt after a fine half-century against Australia in the series opener on Sunday. Mandhana notched up 58 off 63 deliveries in the first ODI of the three-match series at New Chandigarh. For her knock at the top of the order, Mandhana received seven rating points and now stands four points ahead of the England captain. This comes as a positive for Team India as they gear up for the 13th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup.