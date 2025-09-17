The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Smriti Mandhana reclaims No. 1 spot in ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings

Sep 17, 2025

Last Updated on September 17, 2025 12:03 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Smriti Mandhana reclaims No. 1 spot in ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings

Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC Women’s Cricket ODI batting rankings. The opening batter dethroned England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt after a fine half-century against Australia in the series opener on Sunday. Mandhana notched up 58 off 63 deliveries in the first ODI of the three-match series at New Chandigarh. For her knock at the top of the order, Mandhana received seven rating points and now stands four points ahead of the England captain. This comes as a positive for Team India as they gear up for the 13th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Related Post

SPORTS

ICC Rejects PCB’s Demand to Replace Match Referee Andy Pycroft After India-Pakistan Row

Sep 17, 2025
SPORTS

PV Sindhu cruises into Pre-Quarters at China Masters 750

Sep 17, 2025
SPORTS

PM Mod Congratulates Anandkumar Velkumar for Gold at Speed Skating World Championships

Sep 16, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Trump calls PM Modi on 75th birthday eve, PM reaffirms strong India-US ties

17 September 2025 12:19 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Smriti Mandhana reclaims No. 1 spot in ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings

17 September 2025 12:03 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

ICC Rejects PCB’s Demand to Replace Match Referee Andy Pycroft After India-Pakistan Row

17 September 2025 12:02 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

PV Sindhu cruises into Pre-Quarters at China Masters 750

17 September 2025 12:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments