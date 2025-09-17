ICC Rejects PCB’s Demand to Replace Match Referee Andy Pycroft After India-Pakistan Row

Last Updated on September 17, 2025 12:02 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially rejected the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) demand to replace match referee Andy Pycroft following the controversial conclusion of the India-Pakistan group stage match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India won the game by seven wickets, but the focus quickly shifted from cricket to an escalating diplomatic spat over a post-match gesture.

The controversy began when Indian players Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked off the field without shaking hands with the Pakistani team. Pakistan’s head coach, Mike Hesson, stated that he and captain Salman Ali Agha waited near the Indian area for a customary handshake, but no Indian player turned up. This led to strong reactions from the Pakistan Cricket Board and several former Pakistan cricketers. In response, Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha skipped the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Pakistan Cricket Board subsequently lodged a formal complaint to the ICC, demanding the removal of Andy Pycroft as match referee. In response, the ICC clarified that the referee was merely following official instructions and found no grounds to replace Pycroft. After securing victory, the Indian team dedicated their win to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.