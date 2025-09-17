PV Sindhu cruises into Pre-Quarters at China Masters 750

Last Updated on September 17, 2025 12:01 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Star India shutter PV Sindhu today defeated Julie Dawall Jakobsen of Denmark in the first round in straight games to advance to the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the China Masters Super 750 Badminton tournament in Shenzhen.

Sindhu, the two-time Olympic medallist, took just 27 minutes to beat Jakobsen 21-4, 21-10. In Men’s singles, Ayush Shetty fought hard but lost the opening-round match to sixth-seeded and world no.5 Chinese Taipei shuttler Chou Tien Chen 19-21, 21-12, 16-21.

The mixed doubles pair of Ruthvika Gadde and Rohan Kapoor also exited following a 17-21, 11-21 defeat to Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara of Japan.