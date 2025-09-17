The Indian Awaaz

Sep 17, 2025

PV Sindhu cruises into Pre-Quarters at China Masters 750

Star India shutter PV Sindhu today defeated Julie Dawall Jakobsen of Denmark in the first round in straight games to advance to the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the China Masters Super 750 Badminton tournament in Shenzhen.

Sindhu, the two-time Olympic medallist, took just 27 minutes to beat Jakobsen 21-4, 21-10. In Men’s singles, Ayush Shetty fought hard but lost the opening-round match to sixth-seeded and world no.5 Chinese Taipei shuttler Chou Tien Chen 19-21, 21-12, 16-21.

The mixed doubles pair of Ruthvika Gadde and Rohan Kapoor also exited following a 17-21, 11-21 defeat to Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara of Japan.

