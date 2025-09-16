PM Mod Congratulates Anandkumar Velkumar for Gold at Speed Skating World Championships

Last Updated on September 16, 2025 1:02 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today congratulated Anandkumar Velkumar for securing a Gold medal at the Speed Skating World Championships 2025 in China in the Senior Men’s 1000m Sprint event. In a social media post, Prime Minister Modi wrote, Anandkumar Velkumar’s grit, speed, and spirit have made him India’s first World Champion in skating. Mr Modi added that his accomplishment will inspire countless youngsters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Mr Velkumar has set an inspiring example for countless athletes with his skill, agility and precision, adding his wishes on winning India’s first-ever Gold.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Anandkumar Velkumar has made the nation immensely proud by clinching the title with exceptional timing. In a social media post, Mr Singh said that his win is a landmark moment for Indian sports that will inspire generations.