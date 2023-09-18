Special Session of Parliament begins with PM Modi initiating debate in Lok Sabha on Parliament’s 75-year journey

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the biggest achievement of the Parliament over the last 75 years has been the ever-growing trust of people on it. Initiating a discussion on the Parliamentary Journey of 75 years, starting from the Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories, and Learnings in the Lok Sabha today, Mr Modi said, the Parliament House, which has seen all the ups and downs of Indian democracy, has been the focal point of public trust.

He said, the achievements of Indians are being discussed everywhere and this is the result of united efforts during the 75 years of the history of the country’s Parliament. Mr Modi said the success of Chandrayaan-3 has not only made India but also the world.

He said, it has highlighted a new form of India’s strength which is connected to science, technology, the potential of Indian scientists and the strength of the 140 crore people in the country. The Prime Minister also referred to the Parliament shifting to the new building from tomorrow. He said, we are saying goodbye to this historic building which was the Imperial Legislative Council before independence. Mr Modi said, the decision to construct the building was taken by foreign rulers but the nation can never forget that the hard work, sweat and money that went into the construction of the building was that of our countrymen. The Prime Minister also referred to the success of the G20 Summit held in the national capital this month. He said that the success of G20 is India’s success.

Mr Modi said, it is a matter for all of us to celebrate because it is not connected with an individual or one party. He said, today, India has established itself as a global friend and the entire world is seeking a friend in India and experiencing India’s friendship. Mr Modi said, the mantra of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, several historic decisions on issues pending since decades, their permanent resolution has been found in this Parliament. He said, it was this Parliament that saw the Bangladesh Liberation movement and its support under the leadership of Indira Gandhi and it is the same Parliament that also witnessed the attack of democracy during the Emergency. Mr Modi said, terror attack on the Parliament was an attack on democracy.

He said, the country can never forget that incident. He paid tributes to those who laid down their lives to protect the Parliament. Mr Modi lauded the contribution of chamber attendants and House officials in ensuring smooth functioning of Parliament. The Prime Minister said, from Nehru to Shastri to Vajpayee, this Parliament has seen several leaders presenting their vision of India. He said, over 7,500 members have so far contributed to both Houses and about 600 women MPs have enhanced the dignity of both Houses. Mr Modi expressed confidence that as we enter the new Parliament building, Members will go there with new hope and confidence.

Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, last day in the old Parliament building is indeed an emotional moment for all. He said, while Parliament will move to the new building, the old shall be remembered as old is gold. DMK leader T R Baalu, Sudip Bandyopadhyay of TMC, Bhartruhari Mahtab of BJD, M Sreenivasulu Reddy of YSRCP, Giridhari Yadav of JD(U) also spoke. The discussion is underway.